Assam police on Monday, December 16 apprehended a Bangladeshi national for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh international border. The individual, identified as Asma Akther, was detained near the border and subsequently deported.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on social media platform X, stating, “Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the international border and pushed back.”



Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into India near Rattachera in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, according to an official report on Saturday. The operation underscores the BSF's heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.



The detained individuals were allegedly guided by Bangladeshi touts who charged a fee of 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately ₹5,000) for facilitating their illegal entry. The group included Mohammed Shahjahan (55), his daughter Aarifa (20), and five others. Two of the individuals were reportedly promised free medical treatment in Kolkata as part of the arrangement.





Also read: BSF foils infiltration bid, apprehends 7 Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya