Assam Police continue to maintain a high state of vigilance, successfully apprehending five illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border.

The individuals, identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar, and Md Babul Hussain, were detained and pushed back across the border.

This comes after a similar incident in November, when two Bangladeshi infiltrators, Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali, were apprehended in Karimganj district based on intelligence inputs about their unauthorised entry. Both were also pushed back into Bangladesh following their detention.

The recent actions reflect Assam Police's ongoing efforts to secure the international border, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commending the force for its vigilance. Sarma praised the police for thwarting multiple infiltration attempts, acknowledging their round-the-clock efforts to maintain border security.