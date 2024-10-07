The Assam police have heightened security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border. In a recent operation, they apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally crossed into Indian territory near the international border.

The individuals, identified as Md Jahangir, Nucadiya Bibi, Rumana, and Md. Hussain was intercepted by the authorities.

Following standard procedures, the police pushed them back across the border into Bangladesh.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts by the Assam police to prevent illegal infiltration and maintain peace and security in the border regions.



Also Read: Assam: Over 108 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested so far, Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds police

The authorities have been vigilant in their patrols and are committed to ensuring the integrity of the international boundary.

The Assam Police apprehended another illegal Bangladeshi national near the international border, raising the total number of illegal Bangladeshis arrested so far to over 108.

The personnel has been maintaining a strict vigil along the border in order to prevent infiltrators from entering the state.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Md. Nahid Hussain, a resident of Madiripur, Dhaka.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border."