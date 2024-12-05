In a continued effort to maintain strict monitoring along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police apprehended four illegal infiltrators attempting to cross into India.

The individuals were intercepted near the border and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh after due verification.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rumana Shaikh, Md Badshah Shaikh, Reksona Khatun and Musama Aisha Khatun.

Officials reported that the enhanced vigilance and increased border patrolling have significantly strengthened the region's security.



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Advanced surveillance mechanisms and intelligence inputs are playing a crucial role in detecting and preventing illegal crossings.

The Assam Police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the integrity of the border and ensuring the safety of the local population.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb unauthorized entries and highlights the importance of secure borders for maintaining regional stability.

