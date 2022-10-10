A West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from Gorchuk Police station on October 10 apprehended a person for allegedly carrying heroin.

The person was identified as Amiruddin Ahmed, a resident of Baihata Chariali from whom, the police recovered 22 vials of heroin.

Besides this, the police also recovered a scooty bearing registration number AS25 U 4402.

''A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Amiruddin Ahmed of Baihata Chariali after 22 vials of heroin were seized from his possession. A scooty (AS25 U 4402) was also seized. Legal action has been initiated,'' the Guwahati Police tweeted.

#WarOnDrugs



A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Amiruddin Ahmed of Baihata Chariali after 22 vials of heroin were seized from his possession. A scooty (AS25 U 4402) was also seized. Legal action has been initiated. pic.twitter.com/z4NTL6hGyR — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated against the apprehended person.

It is worth mentioning that these days, such cases of drugs are frequently coming to the fore. Each alternate day, police are recovering ganja, drugs, heroin, and brown sugar.

On October 7, in a joint operation, Bokajan police, GRP, and CRPF seized 246.95 grams of heroin from Bokajan railway station. In this regard, the police also arrested two women involved in drug paddling.

The arrested women were identified as Manisha Handique of Merapani in Golaghat district and Rinki Das of Dimapur respectively.

The two women, carrying the heroin in twenty soap boxes, were on board the Mariani Express train when they were caught by the police.

The two women brought suspected heroin in soap boxes into the fabric they were tactfully wearing. The anti-drug drive was led by John Das, SDPO of Bokajan.