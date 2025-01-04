The Assam Police, on January 3, apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi national near the international border, deporting him back.

The apprehended individual, who attempted illegal entry into the Indian territory, was identified as Tushar Imran.

Taking to his official X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police personnel. He also informed that the infiltrator was promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence, reiterating the strict security vigil ensured by the security personnel along the international border.

The operation shows the commitment of the state police to prevent unlawful crossings to ensure border security.

Earlier last month, the Assam Police successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and deported them back across the border.

The individuals were identified as Hansi Akhtar, Sraboni, Shohagi Khan, Sumi Khan and Nila Akhtar.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining border security and ensuring strict action against unlawful crossings.