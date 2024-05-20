Assam Police, in a significant drug bust, apprehended a 40-year-old man identified as Bimal Ch Sarkar from No. 1 Battery Village under Panbari police station in Chirang district. The arrest was made following a targeted operation in the area.

During the operation, officers discovered and seized 8.5 kg of suspected ganja. The seizure is part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The Chirang Police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug-related activities in the district and have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help in their efforts.