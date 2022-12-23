Assam Police on December 23 arrested five youths including a woman for their alleged connection with a human trafficking racket from Kalgachia town of Barpeta district.

The police in Kalagachia managed to apprehend them when they came to collect the ransom money and also recovered a four-wheeler luxury vehicle.

The arrested persons were identified as Jamela Khatun (26), Manik Ali (24), Saddam Hussain (30), Dildar Ali (27), Sanjibul Islam (25), and Shirazul Mir (25).

However, one of the alleged accused managed to flee from the spot.

''We received a complaint that a woman named Jamela Khatun's second husband was involved in such acts and the complaint of the same was received at night. Following the complaint we swung into action and nabbed all of them while collecting the demanded money,'' a police official said while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating them and they have also registered a case in this regard.

Though the state is witnessing such crimes, at the same time police have been more vigilant in taking on those persons involved in human trafficking.

However, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Assam has also reported 189 arrests under the UAPA for the year 2021 with Mizoram and Sikkim reporting no arrests for the year 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Assam, the number of people arrested under UAPA has shown an increase from 2019 to 2021. The data reflects the age group between 18-30 reporting the highest number of arrests made (108 arrested) in Assam for the year 2021.

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