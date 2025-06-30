Assam police apprehend three with nearly 800g suspected fake gold in Dhubri

Three men were apprehended in Assam’s Dhubri district on June 29 after police seized nearly 800 grams of suspected fake gold during a search operation. The arrest took place in the Choto Pokalagi area under the Golokganj Police Station, following a tip-off.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Sorhab Ali (55) and Sadek Ali (58), both from Belengamari (Sarkarpara), and Sorbesh Ali (35) from Majherchar. All are residents under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police Station.

According to police, two gold-like objects weighing 798.9 grams and an iron cutter were recovered from the suspects. Authorities suspect the material may be counterfeit and part of an illegal trade operation.

An investigation is underway to trace the source of the suspected fake gold and determine whether the arrested individuals are linked to a broader criminal network. Officials said further details would be shared as the inquiry progresses.