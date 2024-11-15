The Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi infiltrators along the international border in Karimganj district.

The duo, identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali were apprehended and pushed back after the police personnel acted on intelligence inputs which implied the unauthorised entry if the infiltrators inside the Indian territory.

The apprehension highlights the efforts made by the Assam Police to maintain security and vigilance along the international border.

Reiterating the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to praise the Assam Police for successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.

He stated, "Foiling yet another infiltration attempt from Bangladesh, two illegal infiltrators were apprehended near the International border in Karimganj and pushed back."

CM Sarma further praised the police department for maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to thwart any infiltration attempts.

Earlier this week, the Assam Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj district.

The individuals, identified as Tarique Anowar, Dayal Mall, Monu Mall, Shajahan Mia, Jainab Sapuria, and Khalimur Mall, were detained following intelligence reports of their unauthorized entry into India.

The apprehension took place in Karimganj, a district that shares a porous border with Bangladesh, where cross-border movements have historically been a challenge.