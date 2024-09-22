Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in two separate instances.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Al Mamon and Anowar Hussain, both residents of the neighbouring country.

The action comes as security forces continue to maintain strict vigilance against illegal infiltration with swift responses.

While investigation into the matter is underway, both infiltrators will be pushed back to Bangladesh.

Reiterating the same, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the police and security personnel. He stated on his X handle, "Maintaining a strict vigil and ensuring quick action, Assam police and BSF India apprehended 2 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in two separate instances."

Earlier, in a similar operation, two Bangladeshi nationals were prevented from entering India illegally through the international border at Karimganj, Assam on September 20. The individuals, identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar, were promptly sent back across the border by Assam police.