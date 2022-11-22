Continuing its effort and drive against drugs, Assam Police on November 22, arrested two drugs peddler with 11 grams of drugs from the Tanganapara area of the Dhemaji district in Assam.



Acting on a special tip-off received from one of their sources, the state police arrested the two youths from Tanganapara and recovered 11 grams of drugs, two mobile phones, and 7,000 rupees in cash from the two peddlers.

''No people will be spared if found involved in drug racket,'' a police official said.

The arrested youths have been identified as Akash Borgohain (23) and Vinod Bora (23).

Earlier, the police in the district had also arrested two youths involved in drug racket.

Assam Police on October 19 apprehended an alleged drug peddler and recovered 12 grams of drugs from Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district.

On October 18, another drug peddler with a large quantity of heroin was again caught in the police net at Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district.

Lately, Assam police have been successful in nabbing Drug peddlers and have recovered drugs and other narcotics substances worth crores in different parts of Assam.