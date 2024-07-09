The Assam Police apprehended two people involved in drug smuggling in Karbi Anglong district.

In an anti-narcotics operation, the Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle based on actionable intelligence. Upon thorough checking, the personnel seized 685.65 grams heroin and 3.118 Kg YABA tablets (over 29,400 tabs).

The items were being carried from a neighbouring state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to laud the Assam police. He wrote, “Good job, Assam Police.”

In a similar smuggling incident, the Assam police uncovered a new technique for smuggling cattle to Bangladesh, involving the animals being tied to banana tree trunks. This unusual and inhumane method was spotted just 100 meters from the fencing on the border, specifically in Bishkhowa on the Indo-Bangla border in Golokganj, Dhubri.

The discovery was made by Kanu Biswas, a local fisherman, who noticed a cow tied in an inhuman manner to a banana tree trunk on the banks of the Vishkhowa River during the night. Biswas promptly informed the village guard, who then alerted the police. Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene and rescued five cows.