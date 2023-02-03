In the state governments drive against child marriage, Golakganj Police on February 3 apprehended 2 persons for their involvement in child marriage.

However, the family members claimed that the police have faslely charged and arrested them under various sections.

The victim identified as Kulshum Khatun while speaking with reporter said that the police have made a false arrest and requested the police to release her father.

"I am 22 years old I got married 5 months ago. However, the police forcefully apprehended my father on suspicion that he conducted child marriage whihc is absolutely not true." she said.

"My father should be released. My birth certificate, aadhar card and other documents proves that I am not a minor and I request Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to look into the matter.", she added.

In the marathon operation, Golakganj police following the Chief Minister's order, apprehended 26 persons for their alleged involvement in child marriage. However , family memebrs and victims have cried foul and alleged that they were falsely arrested.

It is to be noted that, the arrest of a section of adult husbands and parents has triggered a backlash in various parts of the state.