Assam police apprehended two veteran snatchers and recovered two pistols along with ammunition in Assam's Kamrup on December 27.

Notably, the police team recovered one .32 mm pistol with 7 rounds of ammunition and also one .22 mm pistol along with 9 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, based on a secret input, a team of Kamrup police led by ASP(HQ) with OC Kamalpur, Rangia and Koya apprehended the two snatchers.

Earlier on December 12, Mohan Kumar, a professional killer from Bihar, was shot dead by Assam Police.

As per reports, the Assam police nabbed the accused in Lumding on December 11 night. Notably, the accused, Mohan Kumar tried to evade arrest after he was nabbed by the state police in an attempt to murder the case.

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As per reports, the accused tried to flee from police custody. The accused was arrested in the attempt to murder case of a retired railway employee, Tarun Chakraborty.

The incident took place when Mohan Kumar was taken to the incident spot where the weapons were hidden but tried to flee from custody.

Notably, upon reaching the incident spot, the accused pointed a pistol recovered from the spot and tried to run away, following a cross-firing between the accused and the Lumding police.

Although the accused Mohan Kumar was taken to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Anil Malakar, a railway employee, has been identified as the conspirator in the firing incident in Lumding.