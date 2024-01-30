Police in Assam's Barpeta district have arrested one person in the brutal murder of a minor girl. Displaying swiftness in the case, the police apprehended the accused within 48 hours of starting the investigation in the matter.

The apprehending of the accused comes in after the body of a six year old girl was found wrapped in a sack at the premises of a house at Baghbar's Mouripam on January 29.

After producing the minor accused at a local court in Barpeta, the accused was sent to ta Juvenile Observation Home in Boko.

"The accused is a minor. After producing him before the honourable court, the accused has been sent to a juvenile observation home situated at Boko," said ASP Barpeta Mamoni Hazarika.

As per reports, the victim went missing on January 25 while playing with two other friends. The next day, on January 26, the family of the victim filed a missing report at the Baghbar police station.

Barpeta Police immediately launched a probe into the matter while being led by ASP Barpeta Mamoni Hazarika as they began search for the missing girl. A SDRF team was also deployed in the search and rescue operation.

Following this, on January 29, the victim's body was found at the premises of the accused's house wrapped in a sack.

A case has been registered, meanwhile, at the Baghbar police station, under the POCSO Act. As per reports, the victim was sexually assaulted and murdered. Police has also recovered the murder weapon during its probe.

