One person has been arrested in Nagaon's Juria on suspicion of being associated with the Ansarullah Bangla terrorist organisation on November 22.

Notably, one Abul Bashar has been arrested from Juria's Kathalguti area.

It is to be mentioned here that Bashar was also previously detained by the NIA for interrogation while studying at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh.

The interrogation is currently underway at the Nagaon Superintendent of Police's office

Earlier, two teachers (Maulanas) of Islamia Madrasa in Swadhin Bazar in Cachar have been detained by the Cachar police at night for allegedly teaching Jihadi in the madrasa.

The headmaster of the madrasa, Abul Hussain, and assistant teacher Dilbar Hussain, was detained at the madrasa.

This comes after a 14-year-old student on November 15 lodged an FIR against two Maulanas for allegedly imparting Jihadi education in Madrasa in the Cachar district of Assam.

The student alleged that the Maulanas ask students to come to Madrasa at night after 11 PM and claimed that jihadi activities were carried out under the guise of religious lectures and radicalised students.

He further added that he was threatened with a gun, beaten and locked up once when he refused their orders.

However, the Madrasa authority denied the allegations and said that the student should have talked about the issue in a ‘parents meeting ‘rather than going to the police.

As per the Police sources, personal motives can be the reason behind the case and the investigation is underway.