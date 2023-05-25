Silchar police on May 25 arrested three Bangladeshi youths from Agartala-Silchar bound express train.

As per police information, these three youths entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to Mumbai from Silchar by train for work.

They were going to Silchar by train wearing women's clothes.

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The names of the arrested are MD Suleman, Mubarak Hossain, and Shahidul Islam and are currently lodged at Ambassa Police Station.

Biswajit Debvarma, OC of Ambasa Police Station, said that after continuous interrogation by BSF, SB and Central IB, three youths entered India through the Shunamura India-Bangladesh border from Bangladesh.

The police of Ambasa police station will present the three arrested youths to the court today.