MARGHERITA: Acting on a tip off Partha pratim Das(IPS) Sub divisional police officer Margherita on Saturday morning recovered 17 kg of cannabis, 48 numbers of Arunachal Pradesh IMFL bottles and 50 numbers of Editax -N-2 Tablets. In this regarded, two women were apprehended.

The team carried a search operation in the houses of Rajen Moran, resident of wathoi and Rubul Moran resident of Kathalguri.

The apprehended women have been identified as Anima Moran, wife of Rajen Moran resident of village wathoi and Rupamoni Moran, wife of Rubul Moran resident of village Kathaguri under Bordumsa police station of tinsukia district.

A case has been registered at Bordumsa police station.

Both the women have been send to judicial custody.