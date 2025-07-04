Assam police arm wrestlers win big at World Police & Fire Games 2025 in USA

Four jawans from Assam Police have brought international glory to the state and the nation by winning multiple medals at the World Police & Fire Games 2025 held in Birmingham, USA.

Representing Team India, the Assam Police arm wrestling contingent showcased exceptional strength and skill, clinching a total of eight medals.

The medal-winning jawans are:

Jonmoni Das: Gold medal in the 55kg right-hand category and silver in the left-hand category.

Labita Koch: Silver medal in the 55kg right-hand category and gold in the left-hand category.



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Amlanjit Borhathkur: Gold medal in the right-hand category and silver in the left-hand category.

Kandarp Borah: Double gold winner in both right-hand and left-hand categories.

The remarkable performance of these athletes not only highlighted their individual dedication but also underscored the growing prominence of Assam Police in international sporting platforms. Their achievements have earned widespread appreciation and are a source of pride for both Assam and the country.

Officials from Assam Police and sports authorities have lauded the athletes for their discipline, commitment, and exemplary performance on the global stage.