Assam police arrest 10 in crackdown on telecom tower theft and loot network

A police team from Basistha Police Station busted an alleged organised crime network following a late-night operation conducted in Khanapara and at Hotel Royal Inn, leading to the arrest of ten suspected criminals allegedly involved in planned dacoity, telecom tower theft, godown loot and highway-style hijacking operations across Assam.

Police said the operation resulted in the recovery and seizure of an air gun, a stolen Ericsson RRU-Huaxun telecom tower equipment unit, four vehicles and motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and several specialised tools allegedly used for cutting, dismantling and executing theft operations.

According to investigators, the gang was allegedly operating across Guwahati and multiple districts of Assam, with several members reportedly having prior involvement in similar organised criminal activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bipul Ali alias Boro (27), Ramjan Ali alias Dudula (27), Piro Ali alias Gaji Ali (35), Nasir Ali (21), Asadur Rahman alias Soni (23) and Sahidul Ali (27), all residents of Khandakarpara in Bhella, Barpeta district.

The other accused have been identified as Abdul Basit alias Dangor (28) of Bhella in Barpeta district, Maktul Hussain alias Xoru (25) of Tamulpur, Mohammad Ali alias Sahil (45) of Barpeta and Samsul Ali (29) of Sarthebari in Barpeta district.

The seized items include one air gun, one Ericsson RRU-Huaxun telecom unit, two C-clamps, three water pump pliers, one Allen key set, two iron pipes, two diagonal pliers, one lineman plier, six double-sided wrenches, one pair of rubber gloves, one silver-frame hacksaw, one steel double-sided ring spanner, one screwdriver, 10 hacksaw blades and one knife.

Police also seized two Swift Dzire vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 01 LC 6337 and AS 01 FL 0739, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS 14 T 8879 and a Yamaha FZ-S motorcycle bearing registration number AS 15 AA 7387, along with 11 mobile phones.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.