Assam police arrest 11 in suspected cybercrime operation across Tinsukia district

Tinsukia Police in Assam arrested 11 people on Friday, September 12 during simultaneous operations at multiple locations across the district as part of a probe into suspected cyber-enabled financial crimes, police sources said.

The arrests followed several days of surveillance and intelligence gathering by the police, who had been monitoring the activities of the suspects before carrying out the operations.

According to police, the arrested individuals are suspected of involvement in various forms of cyber-related financial fraud. The allegations include operating social media accounts, allegedly using one-time passwords (OTPs) to gain unauthorised access to bank accounts and engaging in banking-related fraudulent activities.

Following the arrests, investigators launched a probe to determine the exact nature and extent of the alleged activities. Police are also examining whether mobile phones, banking documents or other materials linked to the suspected offences were recovered during the operations.

Any electronic devices or documents seized during the searches are expected to be examined as part of the investigation, officials said.

Investigators are also probing whether the arrested individuals were allegedly operating independently or were connected to a larger cybercrime network. The police are looking into possible links to other individuals and are examining whether the suspected activities had wider connections.

Tinsukia Police said the investigation is underway and further details are likely to emerge as the probe progresses.