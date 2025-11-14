Assam Police arrest 20 people for online support to Delhi blast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 14 said that a total of 20 people have been arrested across the state for allegedly posting content on social media supporting the perpetrators of the recent blast in Delhi. With three fresh arrests made on Friday, the number rose from 17 on November 13 to 20.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “A total of 20 anti-nationals have now been arrested by @assampolice for showing their online support for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks. More are being hunted…”

The chief minister also released the list of those arrested, naming individuals from multiple districts, including Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Kokrajhar and Bajali.

Those arrested include Mattiur Rahman of Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal of Goalpara, Jayanta Mohan Das of Nalbari, Abdul Latif of Chirang, Wajhul Kamal of Kamrup, Nur Amin Ahmed and Rafijul Ali of Bongaigaon, Forid Uddin Laskar of Hailakandi, Inamul Islam and Firuj Ahmed of Lakhimpur, and several others.

Sarma said the crackdown will continue, with police actively tracking more individuals who expressed support for the Delhi attackers. The Assam Police has been carrying out statewide surveillance and arrest operations since the Delhi blast, acting against what authorities describe as “anti-national activities” on social media.