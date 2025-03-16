Assam police arrested three suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, during a raid in Borchapori village in Bhelouguri.



Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Officer-in-Charge Hemanta Borgohain conducted the operation, seizing 35 drug-filled containers and a soapbox containing approximately 15 grams of narcotics.



The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Nizam Uddin (alias Nizam), Minara Khatun, and Ansarul Islam.



During the raid, police also confiscated two mobile phones believed to have been used in drug-related activities.



Investigations have revealed that Nizam Uddin and Minara Khatun, a couple, had been running a well-organized drug trade in Borchapori for an extended period.



Notably, Nizam Uddin is a repeat offender with multiple prior arrests for drug trafficking. Despite serving jail time, he allegedly resumed his illegal activities upon release, further fueling the region’s drug network.