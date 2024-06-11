In a swift and commendable operation, Karimganj Sadar Police successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in a theft case that shook the Santar Market community.

The thieves, identified as Altaf Hussain, Riyaz Uddin, and Manojit Chauhan, were arrested within the past 24 hours following a daring raid on the shops of seven small traders.

The incident unfolded last night when a gang of thieves targeted the shops at The Santar Market in Karimganj, leaving a trail of losses and unrest among the local traders. Sensing the urgency of the situation, law enforcement authorities promptly swung into action, launching a meticulous search operation across various parts of the city.

In a coordinated effort, police teams managed to track down and apprehend the suspects from different locations within the city limits. Altaf Hussain was nabbed near the Railwaygate area, while Riyaz Uddin was apprehended at the PWD Market. Meanwhile, Manojit Chauhan was captured in Tillabazar, bringing a swift end to their spree of criminal activities.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered a significant amount of stolen goods believed to be taken from the raided shops, providing a sigh of relief to the affected traders and restoring a sense of security within the community.