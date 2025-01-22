Six individuals involved in the public slaughter of cattle during a picnic in Assam have been arrested, confirmed Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh. The arrests follow the circulation of a controversial video that went viral on social media, showing the act being carried out in a public place.



Assam DGP GP Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, "Reference viral video of cattle slaughter in a public place - Six accused persons featuring in the video have been arrested, and further lawful action is being taken by @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam."



The video, shared on social media platforms by users with IDs such as @razz_1065 and @its_me___enjamul, has sparked outrage, particularly among Hindu communities, for whom cows hold deep religious significance. Many view the deliberate recording and sharing of the act as a provocation aimed at hurting cultural and religious sentiments.



The arrests were made following a complaint registered at the Hatigaon Police Station.

The accused, all hailing from Chhaygaon’s Aslapara in Kamrup district, were taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

• Sahil Khan

• Hafizur Islam

• Rakibul Hussain

• Zahidul Islam

• Ijaz Khan

All six are being transported to the Hatigaon Police Station for further interrogation.



This incident has brought attention to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, which prohibits illegal cattle slaughter and trade in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vocal about the strict enforcement of the Act, emphasizing its role in preserving communal harmony and cultural values.



Despite the law’s stringent measures, this incident has raised concerns about its effective implementation and the intent behind sharing such controversial content online.





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