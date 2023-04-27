A group of at least eight dacoits were apprehended by the Assam Police on April 27 in Chirang district, following a raid in Bhowraguri area of Bijni. The police seized from them several offensive items, including cash, mobile phones, SIM cards, and sharp weapons, as well as two vehicles.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Habu Sheikh, Ashraf Ali, Baser Ali, Kutur Ali, Abdul Mazid, Anisur Alam, Mahbubur Rahman, and Rasidur Ali. They were found in possession of Rs. 15,550 cash, eight SIM cards, eight mobile phones, and several sharp weapons, such as machetes, swords, and kukris. The police also recovered a Xylo car (registration number AS-19D 7473) and a TATA Magic van (registration number AS-19AC-4246) from them.

This is not the first time that dacoits have been caught in the area. Earlier this year, two dacoits were arrested in Goalpara district, after they clashed with the police in Tiplai. During the encounter, two dacoits managed to flee the scene, while Sanidul Islam and Baharul Islam were arrested.

The recent operation in Chirang district was carried out based on specific inputs received by the police. The arrested dacoits will be produced before the court and further investigations will be conducted to uncover any possible links with other criminal activities.