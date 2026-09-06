Assam police arrest 9 alleged Bangladeshi nationals in Biswanath during district-wide crackdown

Biswanath Police in Assam have arrested nine people, including seven women and two men, during night-long operations conducted at multiple locations across the district, police said.

The arrests were announced by the Biswanath Senior Superintendent of Police at a press conference. According to the police, the nine arrested persons are allegedly Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing at different locations in the district for a considerable period.

The accused have been identified as Nabijal Khatun, Chahar Khatun, Mamoni Begum, Rahima Begum, Champaful Khatun, Fatema Khatun, Akbar Ali, Nurjamal Sheikh and Shahida Khatun.

Police teams conducted searches at several locations from Sunday night through Monday morning as part of an intensified drive against alleged illegal immigration in the district.

The operation comes days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with senior superintendents of police from across the state and directed them to take strict action against alleged illegal infiltration.

Following the directive, Biswanath Police intensified verification and enforcement operations across the district, officials said.

Police are continuing their investigation and are verifying the identities, nationality and backgrounds of the nine arrested persons. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, officials said.