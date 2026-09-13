Assam police arrest absconding Dhubri journalist in alleged extortion case

Assam Police arrested a journalist from Dhubri on September 12 in connection with an alleged extortion case involving Ayurveda practitioner Dr Chotka Rahman.

The journalist, identified as Soiodur Rahman, was arrested during a targeted operation late Saturday night near the Assam-West Bengal-Bangladesh border, police said. He had allegedly been evading arrest since the case was registered.

According to police, a group of journalists allegedly confronted Dr Rahman at his under-construction medical chamber and pharmacy and demanded Rs 3 lakh, allegedly threatening him with physical harm.

Police said the doctor, fearing for his safety, paid Rs 20,000 in cash at the spot and later transferred another Rs 65,000 through PhonePe.

The case had earlier led to the arrest of three other accused — Sahil Shaikh, a correspondent with a private satellite news channel, and Dewan Jahangir Alom and Ashraful Alom, who reportedly work with local news portals.

Police also arrested Mostofa Firdoz Ahmed, a resident of the Fakirganj area, after tracing the Rs 65,000 digital payment to his bank account.

According to police, the complaint was filed after the alleged incident at the under-construction medical chamber. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the three accused, while Soiodur Rahman allegedly remained absconding.

With Rahman's arrest, police have now taken into custody all the accused named in connection with the alleged extortion attempt, along with Ahmed, whose bank account was allegedly used for the digital transaction.

The case, registered as Dhubri Sadar Police Station Case No. 354/2026, includes charges under Sections 61(2), 329(4), 127(2), 308(5), 309(4), 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said interrogation of the arrested accused is underway and further investigation is continuing.