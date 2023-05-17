Continuing its drive against the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), Assam police on May 17 apprehended another member from the Nagarbera area in the Kamrup district.

The arrested PFI member has been identified as Abdul Razzaq Ali.

Speaking to the media, Mirel Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera police station said that Abdul Razzaq All had been absconding for a long time and police caught him from his residence in the Polahartari area.



"Last night we conducted an operation and caught PFI member Abdul Razzaq All and today we arrested him. Our operation against PFI will be continued. He was absconding since September last year," Mirel Ahmed said.

Also Read: NIA conducts massive search operation at multiple locations across four states linked to PFI

The police officer further said that a few other PFI members are still active in the Nagarbera area and police have been conducting operations to nab them.

Earlier in April, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began a massive search operation at multiple locations spanning four states targeting the banned radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A total of 12 locations in Bihar, two locations in Uttar Pradesh and one location each in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Goa was raided by NIA teams.

Notably, Assam Police on April 24 arrested three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Dhubri district of the state, during a search operation.