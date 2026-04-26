Assam Police arrest Babu Murha alias 'Kolaguti' for alleged rape-murder of 60-year-old woman in Charaideo

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 60-year-old woman in Sonari under Assam’s Charaideo district, according to official reports.



According to preliminary information, the victim, estimated to be around 60 years of age, was returning home on Thursday, April 23, night after attending a local feast when she was allegedly attacked in an open field at Kakotibari. The accused reportedly assaulted the woman and later killed her.



Police personnel from Kakotibari Police Station reached the scene shortly after the incident was reported and initiated an investigation.



Later the same night, the accused was apprehended and identified as Babu Murha, also known as 'Kolaguti'. During interrogation, the accused is reported to have made incriminating statements. Sources indicated that he allegedly strangled the victim before sexually assaulting her.



The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the area. A large number of local residents gathered outside Kakotibari Police Station and staged a protest, demanding strict action against the accused.



Tensions escalated when a section of the protesters attempted to enter the police station premises and take custody of the accused. Security measures have since been intensified in and around the police station to prevent any further escalation.



Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and further legal proceedings are underway.