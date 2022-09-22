The Barpeta police along with a large police team from Guwahati on September 22 apprehended the Popular Front of India's (PFI) Barpeta president.

The PFI president has been identified as Abu Sama Ahmed who was arrested at around 3 am in North Aithapari of Barpeta Road.

However, Abu Sama's family is unaware of the reason for his arrest.

''He has been arrested by the police but they don't inform us about the reason for his arrest. However, they said that we will be informed about the same,'' said a family member of Sama Ahmed while speaking to the media.

In a first-ever major search operation by the national security agencies, a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and state police forces have arrested 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders during raids across 11 states in India on September 22, 2022.

Among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (10), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

A total of 10 PFI leaders have been arrested from different locations in Assam including Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj, and Nagaon. A total of 6 arrests have been made from Guwahati under the Kamrup district.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever raid to date.