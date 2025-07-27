Assam police arrest Bihar trio in interstate smuggling case, contraband seized

Assam Police have dismantled a smuggling operation with the arrest of three men from Bihar who were allegedly transporting foreign cigarettes into the state. The suspects were caught in Guwahati’s Balughat area following a tip-off received by the Basistha Police.

The arrested individuals were identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (43) and Ajoy Kumar (41), both from Samastipur, and Ram Gyan Ram (30) from Gaya. All three are described by police as “habitual smugglers.”

“Three habitual smugglers from Bihar – Raj Kumar Yadav (43), Ajoy Kumar (41), both from Samastipur & Ram Gyan Ram (30) from Gaya – were arrested,” Guwahati Police confirmed in a post on X.

Police seized 166 packets of Benson & Hedges Blue Gold cigarettes, manufactured in Turkiye, along with Rs 1,20,300 in cash and several mobile phones. The cigarettes, a premium international brand not meant for sale in India without proper import documentation, are believed to have been smuggled into the country through an interstate network.

Authorities have launched a deeper investigation into the supply chain and possible links to larger smuggling networks. “Legal action initiated. Further probe is on,” the police added.