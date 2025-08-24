Assam cops seize morphine worth over Rs 4 cr in Karbi Anglong, one arrested

The Assam police arrested a suspected drug peddler with morphine worth over Rs 4 crore in Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband weighed over 4 kg, he said.

"Weekend calls for getting high? Well not in Assam, because our party plans are different," Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday.

"4.1 kg of morphine worth Rs 4cr+ has just been taken off the market in an excellent operation by @karbianglongpol. 1 person arrested. We will keep playing spoilsport!" the chief minister added.

Earlier in August, two suspected drug traffickers were arrested during a midnight operation on the Assam-Meghalaya border, with police seizing over 10 kilograms of marijuana and thousands of prescription drugs worth lakhs in the black market.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Jaintia Hills District Police intercepted the smugglers on August 19, following intelligence about suspicious passengers travelling from Silchar to Shillong on a night bus service.