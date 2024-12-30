In an operation along the national highway in Chapaguri, Chirang district, Assam police arrested an individual involved in illegal drug smuggling. The arrested suspect has been identified as Chandan Sah, a resident of New Bongaigaon.



Authorities seized 154.36 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of Sah. The drugs were stored in two soap boxes and 20 plastic containers.



The Chirang police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, as they continue to gather further information regarding the suspect's activities.





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