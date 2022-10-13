Mooting for a corruption free state, state police in Assam’s Kokrajhar arrested one DTO identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary during a late night operation and seized Rs 36 lakh cash from his residence.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “In a late night action, Sri Sameswar brahma Muchahary Age 54 yrs I/C DTO Kokrajhar BTR has been arrested by

@KokrajharP in a criminal case and during search INR 36 Lacs have been seized. Further lawful action being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @DIR_VAC_ASSAM

Assam Police has been carrying several search operations recently in an effort to crackdown on illegal transaction of funds and public money as well as arresting corrupt officials involved in bribery and corrupt activities.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on bribery charges on October 11.

The arrested police personnel who has been identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari Out Post was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant.

According to police, Dutta had demanded the bribe money for giving relief to a complainant and his family in a criminal related case.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Today,Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”.