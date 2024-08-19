Guwahati police on August 18 arrested a man for impersonating a CBI officer and attempting to extort money by promising jobs.

The suspect, identified as Fayajul Hazarika, alias Denish Hazarika, 26, from Sipajhar, was arrested by a team from the Jalukbari outpost. The arrest took place after Hazarika was caught posing as a CBI officer.

A subsequent raid at his rented room in Six Mile led to the recovery of a police uniform, two toy pistols, a fake CBI identity card, and fake badges.

Guwahati police also detained Gautam Saikia of Moran, who allegedly allowed his four-wheeler (AS01 RC 3150) to be used by Hazarika in his fraudulent activities.

Legal action has been initiated against both individuals, with charges of impersonation, extortion, and fraud.