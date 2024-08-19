Assam police arrest fake CBI officer in Guwahati; seize police uniform, toy pistols
A man was arrested in Guwahati for impersonating a CBI officer and attempting to extort money by promising jobs. The arrest led to the recovery of fake IDs, police uniform, and toy pistols.
Guwahati police on August 18 arrested a man for impersonating a CBI officer and attempting to extort money by promising jobs.
The suspect, identified as Fayajul Hazarika, alias Denish Hazarika, 26, from Sipajhar, was arrested by a team from the Jalukbari outpost. The arrest took place after Hazarika was caught posing as a CBI officer.
A subsequent raid at his rented room in Six Mile led to the recovery of a police uniform, two toy pistols, a fake CBI identity card, and fake badges.
Guwahati police also detained Gautam Saikia of Moran, who allegedly allowed his four-wheeler (AS01 RC 3150) to be used by Hazarika in his fraudulent activities.
Legal action has been initiated against both individuals, with charges of impersonation, extortion, and fraud.
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