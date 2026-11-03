Assam Police arrested five alleged land brokers, including a father and his two sons, in a crackdown on a suspected land fraud racket accused of illegally selling agricultural and government land to business groups in Rangia.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yasin Ali, Habibur Rahman, Amjad Ali, Riazul Haque and Mirajul Muttakin. Police described Yasin Ali, Habibur Rahman and Amjad Ali as alleged key operators in the racket. Riazul Haque and Mirajul Muttakin are the sons of Yasin Ali.

The arrests were made during a planned police operation. However, a police personnel identified as Mukuta K sustained injuries while attempting to detain one of the accused during a late-night operation.

According to police, the racket was allegedly involved in arranging land deals involving several bighas of agricultural land in the Udiyana and Bhatkuchi areas, near the Rangia-Nalbari border. The accused allegedly facilitated the transfer of farmland belonging to economically weaker families, as well as government land, to business groups through fraudulent transactions.

The crackdown follows the arrest of a suspected fraudster, Aidul Islam, in Rangia, from whose possession police had earlier recovered 169 seals and forged signatures purportedly belonging to government officials. Investigators suspected that he was preparing fraudulent land documents using the forged materials.

Police said information obtained during his interrogation led to the investigation into the alleged network of land brokers and subsequent arrests.

Rangia Police are continuing their investigation and have launched a search for other suspected members of the racket. Further action is expected as investigators examine the alleged land transactions and the involvement of other individuals.