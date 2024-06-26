The Assam Police, on June 25 arrested five miscreants involved in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl while she was returning home from tuition in Majbat, Udalguri district on June 22.

The main accused, however, was injured in police firing while attempting to escape police custody.

Furthermore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who shared the details of the case on X, informed that he has directed the DGP of the Assam Police to investigate the case under the supervision of a senior police officer.

He wrote, “In connection with Mazbat PS Case No. 30/24, involving the rape of a minor girl by several boys on June 22, five miscreants have been arrested. The main accused was injured in police firing yesterday while attempting to escape custody. I have directed the DGP Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the matter under the supervision of a senior officer.”

Earlier, the local police had arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the crime. The accused have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohidul Islam, Hofizul Ali, Saddam Ali and Ehsan Ahmed.

According to reports, the young girl was assaulted by a man on a two-wheeler, who was accompanied by four friends. The incident sparked outrage leading to an agitated mob setting fire to the houses of the accused, Mohidul Islam and Hafizul Ali.