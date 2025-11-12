Assam police arrest five over inflammatory social media posts following Delhi explosion

Five men from Assam have been detained for allegedly sharing offensive content on social media platforms in the wake of Monday's deadly explosion in Delhi that claimed at least 12 lives.

Authorities identified those arrested as Mattiur Rahman from Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup, and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon.

According to police sources, the arrests followed intensive surveillance of online activity aimed at preventing the spread of communal hatred and the glorification of terrorist acts. The state police force has emphasised its determination to act swiftly against anyone exploiting social media to provoke violence or undermine public order.

The explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station on November 10 when a slow-moving vehicle was torn apart by a blast, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The incident has raised fresh alarm about urban security and the potential resurgence of terror networks across the country.

A day after the attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the blast whilst speaking to reporters at a programme in Raha, Nagaon district. He called on citizens to remain united against any attempts to revive terrorism.

The chief minister revealed that state police had been directed to closely scrutinise social media posts that appear to support terrorist activities, whether directly or indirectly. He cautioned that residents of Assam found engaging in such behaviour would face arrest.

"The blast in Delhi is highly condemnable. As we all know, in the last two days, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from specific people. Definitely, a big design was there. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture by evening," Sarma stated.