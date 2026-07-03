Assam Police arrest five, recover stolen temple valuables in Dhubri

Five people have been arrested and a large quantity of stolen brass and bell metal items recovered after Assam Police uncovered an alleged theft network linked to burglaries at religious places in Dhubri.

The arrests come days after a burglary at the historic Harisabha Temple in Dhubri on June 25, when thieves decamped with valuables from the premises. The incident, captured on the temple's CCTV cameras, triggered public concern and provided investigators with crucial evidence.

Acting on specific intelligence, a special team led by Dhubri Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das, along with Sub-Inspector Prasanta Das and the Rider Police team, intercepted two suspects. Police first arrested Rafiqul Islam, also known as Tola, a resident of Asharikandi in Gauripur, and Ashok Ali of Bangshir Char.

During questioning, the duo allegedly admitted to their involvement in the theft and told investigators that the stolen articles had been sold to a receiver identified as Jahirul Islam. Their disclosures helped police trace the wider network.

The five accused have been identified as Ashok Ali of Bangshir Char, Rafiqul Ali of Asharikandi, Jahirul Islam of Bogulamari, and Dulal Ali and Helal Ali, both residents of the New Ghat area.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, police carried out a raid at Jahirul Islam's residence in Bogulamari on July 3. Officers recovered a substantial quantity of brass and bell metal articles believed to have been stolen from religious institutions.

"The rising incidents of theft had been a major concern for the residents of Dhubri. This successful operation not only solves the Harisabha Temple theft case but also disrupts a major network of thieves and receivers operating in the region," Dhubri Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das said.

All five accused have been remanded to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further interrogation as investigators examine their possible involvement in other theft cases reported across the town.