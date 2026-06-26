Assam police arrest five, recover suspected cow meat during Dhubri raid

Five people were arrested after Assam Police raided an alleged illegal cattle slaughter operation at Charaldanga village under Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri district on June 26.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by Sub-Inspector (Probationer) Probhash Karmakar conducted a raid at the residence of Ramjan Ali. Police said the suspects attempted to flee on seeing the team, but all five were caught at the scene.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ramjan Ali, the owner of the premises, along with Mehdi Hussain, Mehbub Hussain, Atikul Alom and Sahid Alom.

During the search, police found evidence suggesting unauthorised cattle slaughter, including fresh bloodstains, bone fragments, a wooden chopping block, a large bowl and packets of raw meat allegedly prepared for distribution.

Police seized 66.64 kg of suspected cow meat, one live red-coloured cattle, a sword, three knives and a dao in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused and the seized items were taken to Gauripur Police Station, where legal formalities were initiated.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were linked to a larger illegal cattle slaughter or smuggling network operating in the district.