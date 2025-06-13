The Assam police arrested five individuals with drugs worth Rs 6.5 crore in Sribhumi district. Acting on intelligence, police seized 44,000 yaba tablets from the Veterbond area and arrested the five suspected peddlers.

Following the operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the police.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated, he said on Thursday night in a post on X.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is banned as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

Earlier, Assam police successfully seized drugs valued at Rs 45 crore in Cachar district. This significant operation led to the arrest of four individuals on charges of drug peddling. The seizures involved a large quantity of Yaba tablets, recovered during two consecutive raids based on reliable intelligence.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the efforts of the Cachar Police in a social media post, highlighting the importance of this successful operation in dismantling a larger narcotics network in the region. "Assam Police stands firm in protecting our youth," Sarma stated.