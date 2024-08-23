The Assam police, on August 23 arrested four long-time cattle smugglers in Dhubri's Gauripur, based on previous cases.

The accused had an extensive record of transporting cattle heads illegally from West Bengal to Dhubri and Assam.

Based on the information, the police filed a case to nab the four accused who have been evading capture.

Following a raid, the Gauripur police arrested the smugglers who have been identified as Noor Jamal Sheikh (35), Moinul Haque (55), Moenal Haque (35), and Mojibur Rahman (58).

The police authorities in Gauripur have initiated interrogation to uncover more details of the techniques of smuggling and their associates. Accordingly, the police will forward all four accused to the district court in Dhubri.