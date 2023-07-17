Acting upon a reliable source intelligence developed by the DIGP of STF, Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta an operation to nab dacoits cum dealers in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was carried out on July 16.

The STF team launched the operations in the morning of 16 July 2023 and at about 2:30 PM of the same day four members of the gang were apprehended from near village Owona, PS-Rupahihat, Dist-Nagaon, Assam.



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Meanwhile, one pistol along with live ammunition, one Ertiga car bearing registration number AS 03H 9133 and 04 number of mobile handsets were recovered & seized from their possession.

The apprehended four dacoits cum dealers of FICN are later identified as Ajiful Islam (22), Mujibur Rahman (21), Nazrul Hoque (25) and Nazrul Hoque (21) all from Rupahi PS areas of Nagaon District of Assam.

A case in this regard is registered with the STF PS vide case no. 08/2023 U/S 392/394/420/34 IPC R/W Sec-25(1)(a) Arms Act, 1959 and investigation is on.