Assam Police arrest four in Meghalaya over alleged bike theft, recover two motorcycles

Assam Police, with assistance from Meghalaya Police, have arrested four alleged motorcycle thieves from the Mawsynram area of Meghalaya and recovered two motorcycles suspected to have been stolen from Assam and being transported for illegal sale in Bangladesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sukram Boro of No. 3 Jalthengpar near Goreswar, Karan Chundi of Oubari, Nitu Das of Uparkhuti and Babu Basumatary of Bangalipara.

The operation was conducted by a team from Goreswar Police Station, led by officer-in-charge Hitesh Basumatary, in coordination with Meghalaya Police.

During the operation, police recovered two Yamaha motorcycles bearing registration numbers AS-01-FV-4193 and AS-27-F-1263.

According to police, the motorcycles had allegedly been stolen a few days earlier from the Pukhuripar areas of Suklai and Mohoripara under Goreswar. The accused were reportedly taking the motorcycles towards Meghalaya, allegedly with plans to smuggle them across the border for illegal sale in Bangladesh.

Police suspect that the four arrested persons may be linked to an organised vehicle theft network operating in Assam, with stolen motorcycles being transported through Meghalaya for onward smuggling.

A case has been registered at Goreswar Police Station under Case No. 59/26. The four arrested persons are currently being questioned as part of the investigation.

Police are also probing the possible involvement of other members of the alleged network and are working to identify those involved in the theft, transportation and suspected cross-border disposal of stolen vehicles.

Police said Sukram Boro had previously been arrested in connection with a case related to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).