The Assam Police arrested four individuals for planning involvement in rhino poaching at Orang National Park.

Acting on specific information, the Darrang police also seized arms and ammunition, along with motorcycles.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh appreciated the police force after they successfully arrested the suspected poachers.

Taking to his official X handle, DGP Singh said the four were planning to carry out poaching inside the Orang National Park when they were nabbed on November 5, night.

The arrested individuals have been identidied as Nur Hussain, Abul Hussain, Jaffar Ali and Nur Islam.

Four persons arrested by Darrang Police in connection with the planning for rhino poaching at Orang National Park.

1. Nur Hussain

2. Abul Hussain,

3. Jaffar Ali,

4. Nur Islam have been And seized one .303 Rifle with ammunition, 3 mobile handsets, five motorcycles and camping… pic.twitter.com/LVu1ekCuwT — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 5, 2024

The Darrang police seized a .303 rifle with ammunition, three mobile handsets, five motorcycles and camping stores from their possession.

The DGP stated, "They were planning to go inside the park for poaching. Well done @Darrang_Police and units that provided the input."