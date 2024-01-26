Amid the Republic Day celebration in Guwahati, the city police arrested four suspected ULFA (I) cadres from different parts of the city on January 26.

As per reports, police have not yet clarified the details of the apprehended individuals and currently investigation is being carried out.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam police conducted raids in several parts of the city on January 25 following which the arrests were made.

Currently, the arrested individuals have been kept in undisclosed locations.



This is a developing story. More details awaited.

