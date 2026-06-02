Assam Police arrest Guwahati man in alleged Rs 3.85 crore 'digital arrest' scam

Assam Police's Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Guwahati-based man for allegedly operating a cyber fraud racket that cheated victims across multiple states through a "digital arrest" scam, officials said.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Beria of Dispur, was apprehended by the CID Cyber Police following an investigation into suspicious banking transactions. According to investigators, Beria is suspected of siphoning off approximately ₹3.85 crore through fraudulent activities conducted over the past several months.

The investigation began after the Six Mile branch of HDFC Bank reported unusual financial activity in a bank account held by Beria. The bank lodged a complaint with the CID Cyber Police Station after detecting large volumes of transactions within a short period.

Based on the complaint, Cyber Police registered Case No. 07/26 and initiated an inquiry. During the investigation, officials found that funds allegedly obtained through cyber fraud had been deposited into the account. Authorities stated that transactions worth nearly Rs 3.85 crore were recorded over a span of three to four months.

According to police, the money originated from victims in several states, including Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha. Investigators have alleged that the accused was part of a larger cyber fraud network that primarily targeted individuals outside Assam.

Police said one victim from Telangana was allegedly cheated of Rs 26 lakh, while two victims from Maharashtra reportedly lost around Rs 44 lakh. Another individual from Odisha was allegedly defrauded of approximately ₹26.20 lakh.

Speaking on the case, CID Cyber Police Senior Superintendent of Police Saurabh Jyoti Saikia said that the investigation revealed the funds deposited in Beria's account were linked to cybercrime proceeds generated through the digital arrest scam.

Investigators further alleged that Beria operated the fraud network from his residence on VIP Road in Guwahati. He reportedly projected himself as the owner of an entity called "I Wellness Marketing." However, Cyber Police stated that no records or verifiable details relating to the company could be found during the investigation.

Officials believe the accused used the purported business as a front while carrying out fraudulent operations that targeted victims across different states.

Beria was produced before a court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for two days. The Cyber Police have indicated that they will seek further custody to continue the investigation and identify other individuals who may be connected to the network.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace the wider cyber fraud syndicate and determine the full extent of the financial losses caused by the operation.