Assam Police on April 29 apprehended Reetom Singh, a man linked to a counterfeit video involving Home Minister Amit Shah.

The video has been circulating on various social media platforms.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on April 29, took a jibe at the Indian National Congress for sharing a doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.

Rijiju posted a split-screen video showing the contrast between the fake and original versions, and wrote, "Shame on Congress Party. I strongly condemn Congress for spreading a fake & edited video. Home Minister @AmitShah ji's words have been twisted. Misleading the public is a disservice to democracy. This irresponsible behaviour has the potential to disrupt peace."



Also Read: Delhi Police registers FIR over altered Amit Shah videos

He emphasised that twisting Shah's words misleads the public and undermines democracy, warning of the potential to disturb peace.

Earlier, Delhi Police initiated legal action by filing an FIR against the circulation of altered videos.

The Ministry of Home Affairs supported the complaint, resulting in the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registering the FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Nationwide arrests are expected in connection with the case.